GREEN BAY, Wis. — William Steven “Bill” Ignowski, 73, of Oconto Falls, formerly of Loup City, Neb., died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Green Bay.
Services were Friday at Lyndahl Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Green Bay. Cremation was chosen.
He was born June 15, 1946, in Loup City to Christian and Lucille (Knutzen) Ignowski.
Wives Sharon (Nokes) and Kathy (Nichols) preceded him in death.
He had lived in Oconto Falls with his life partner, Carla J. Hedtke, since 1994.
Survivors include his children, Amy Ignowski and Audrey Ignowski of Lenexa and Adam Ignowski of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sisters, Christine Makowski of Lincoln, Neb., and Julie Speirs of Kearney, Neb.; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; Bill’s life partner, Carla J. Hedtke of Oconto Falls; Carla’s daughter, Shellie Virtues of Little Suamico; Carla’s son, Mike Hedtke of Crystal Falls, Mich.; and Carla’s four grandchildren.