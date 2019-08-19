OMAHA — William “Bill” M. Nelson, 72, of Kearney died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at New Life Church in Kearney with the Rev. Mark Kremer officiating. A reception will follow. Burial will be later at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation with family will be one hour before services at the church.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
——
Bill was born on Jan. 25, 1947, to William M. and Audrey M. (Hueftle) Nelson in Hastings. He attended Kearney High School and graduated with the class of 1965. Bill later attended Kearney State College and earned a bachelor’s degree in education and later a master’s degree in kinesiology.
He married Coni K. von Hoff on May 12, 1988.
Bill was an educator, coach and also was in sports medicine for NASCAR. Faith was a very important part of Bill’s life as he led numerous Bible studies as a member of the Berean Church of Lincoln. Bill and Coni would later attend New Life Church in Kearney.
Bill was a man of laughter. He was the best storyteller there was. He could do any impersonation you asked of him. Bill also loved music and had such an ear for it. He played the trumpet and organ in a rock band called The Elastic Band for one year back in his college days. He loved to sing at church when the choir sang and helped with worship every now and then.
Bill had a passion and a talent for starting programs within a number of organizations, including the Work Hardening Program at Kearney Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic, a fitness and rehab center for Motor Racing Outreach, and most recently, the Unity Council with the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team. It was a dream come true for him to incorporate his love for mentorship, football and leadership.
Most precious to Bill was being an “Uber Grampz” for his grandchildren. Nothing blessed him more than spending time watching them fulfill their passions whether on a court, a field, a stage, a rink, a lake or a golf course.
Bill cherished his wife Coni above all things. He loved to cater to her by helping with housework, taking her for ice cream at McDonald’s, waiting patiently for her to browse for hours while shopping, and taking her to and picking her up from work. She was the love of his life and his love for her was evident in all he did.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Coni of Kearney; children, Kyle and Julie Nelson of La Vista, Jason and Lisa von Hoff of Lincoln, Krisa and Jeff Smith of Bennington, Nici and Todd Ahrenholz of Willmar, Minn., and Kylie and Glen Wolford of Kearney; sister, Cynthe and Keith Staehr of Kimball; brothers, Scott and Teri Nelson of Lincoln and Randy and Jeanne Nelson of Seward; grandchildren, Ryan, Alexandria, Ashley and Kirsten Nelson, Tristin and Emmi von Hoff, Reagan and Reese Smith, Tedd and Henry Ahrenholz and Charlie and Hattie Wolford; and numerous other nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used to create a UNK Football Unity Council Scholarship.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.