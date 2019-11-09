ALMA — William Everett “Bill” Schofield, II, 82, of Alma died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. today (Saturday) at Peace Lutheran Church in Alma with the Rev. Paul Ferrarone officiating. Private inurnment will be later.
There will be no visitation. He chose cremation.
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of arrangements.
He was born April 14, 1937, at Alhambra, Calif., to William E. and Anna Schofield.
On June 10, 1969, he married Linda Youmans at Aptos, Calif. She died June 18, 2010.
Survivors include his children, Chuck Schofield of Port Orchard, Wash., Debra Falkenstein of Beaverton, Ore., and David Schofield and Mark Schofield, both of Alma; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.