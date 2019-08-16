SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Billie Jean Sims-Spicuglia, 62, of Lompoc died Monday, June 10, 2019, in Santa Barbara.
A memorial celebration of life was June 16 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lompoc, Calif.
An additional celebration of life will be at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at The Archway shelter in Kearney, Neb., followed by a lunch at the Chicken Coop.
She was born Jan. 11, 1957, in Nebraska to Charles W. “Bill” and June A. (Heinrichs) Sims.
Survivors include her husband, Tony Spicuglia; children, Charles Trew, Brandi Soares, Jaron Sims-Spicuglia and Jessica Peppie; four grandchildren; and stepchildren and stepgrandchildren.