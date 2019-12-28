MINDEN — Blake A. Maxon, 24, of Minden died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Minden.
A celebration of life open house will be from 2-4 p.m. Monday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Private family inurnment will be later.
There will be no visitation. Blake chose to be cremated.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Blake Alan Maxon was born Jun. 10, 1995 in Minden, to Scott A. and Julie K. (Consbruck) Maxon.
Survivors include his mother, Julie Walker of Martell; father, Scott Maxon of Minden; brother, Brandon Maxon of Tacoma, Wash.; and paternal grandmother, Eleanor Maxon of Minden.