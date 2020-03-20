LINCOLN — Robert “Bob” P. Buckmaster, 71, of Kearney died Friday, March 6, 2020, at his son’s residence in Lincoln.
Graveside services were March 11 at Miltonville (Kan.) Cemetery with the Rev. Walt Singsby officiating.
Lincoln Family Funeral Care was in charge of arrangements.
——
He was born Oct. 8, 1948, in Martin S.D., to Harold and Bessie (Grieser) Buckmaster. He graduated from Bennett County High School with the class of 1967. He served his country and spent time in Thailand during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Georgia.
He married Jean Zickrick on Nov. 7, 1969. Bob was chief engineer at Dial Properties until he retired in 2014. He was a member of the American Legion in Martin and enjoyed being a Boy Scout leader for several years. He coached American Legion baseball in Martin and Friend, Neb. He also started the girls high school basketball team in Martin. Bob enjoyed endless hours working in his woodshop and many hours following his grandsons to their many activities.
Survivors include his mother Bessie Buckmaster of Ord; wife of 50 years, Jean Buckmaster, of Kearney; three children Rob (Staci) Buckmaster, Smith Center, Kan.; Kimberly (Kamran) Malik, Safety Harbor, Fla.; Rick (Connie) Buckmaster of Lincoln; three grandsons Payton, Mason and Rece Buckmaster; sister Betty (Jack) Mansfield; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Buckmaster and brother, Gary Buckmaster.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Veterans Association of Nebraska for support dogs. Donations can be made to Comfort Dog Ministry Peace Lutheran, 1710 N. North Road, Grand Island, NE 68803.