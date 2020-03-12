CANON CITY, Colo. — Robert L. “Bob” Dauel, 81, of Canon City died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Canon City.
Memorial services are 10 a.m. Monday at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Canon City.
Harwood Funeral and Cremations Services in Canon City is in charge of arrangements.
——
He was born July 17, 1938, to Chris and Lillie Dauel.
He was born on a farm north of Riverdale and grew up there. He graduated from Pleasanton High School, where he met his wife Fay. Bob and Fay had one daughter, Kim.
Bob worked hard all his life farming and in manufacturing.
Survivors include his wife Fay; daughter, Kim Huffington (Mark); grandsons, Matthew Huffington (Brook) and David; great-grandchildren Hayden, Cooper and Eugene; brothers, Darold (Barbara), Ed (Bernadine) and Don (Sharon) and their families. Bob always said he had the best grandsons and the best great-grandkids in the world.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Dot and Wanda (Toad).
Bob loved his daughter fiercely and said she was the best birthday gift he ever received. He was so proud of his grandsons and their accomplishments, bragging about them to anyone who would listen.
Bob loved sports, especially Nebraska sports, depending on the season, but football was at the top of that list (GBR!). He loved the Broncos, Rockies and the Nuggets and had been known to cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs prior to moving to Colorado.
Mostly Bob loved to be outside hunting and fishing with his family. It was a love he shared with Mark, Matt and David. No doubt he is hunting pheasants in heaven with Rex and Rusty by his side or fishing for trout in Long Pine.
Bob’s family would like to honor the care provided by Sangre de Cristo Hospice, especially grateful to Donna and Janet.
The family requests memorials to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church or Sangre de Cristo Hospice.