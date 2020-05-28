NORFOLK — Bobbie D. “Bob” Eckhoff, 86, of Norfolk, formerly of Kearney, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, of natural causes at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney, with military honors provided by Kearney American Legion Post 52 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759 in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Honors Team. Interment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Bob was born Aug. 19, 1933, in Franklin to Ed and Georgia (Trollope) Eckhoff. He grew up on a farm near Hildreth with younger brother, Harold, his aunt, Ella, and uncle, Al Kaiser.
Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 1952. He served in Korea as a tank mechanic and was honorably discharged in January 1955.
In June of 1954, Bob was united in marriage to Phyllis Orth. To this union six sons were blessed.
Upon returning from the war, Bob completed his education at Southeast Community College in Milford. He was a mechanic at Foree, Speak Motors, Lammers Repair and worked nearly 20 years at Rockwell until the plant closed. In 1988, Bob moved to Garner, N.C., where he continued working for Rockwell until retiring.
In August of 2013, Bob suffered a series of strokes. He moved back to Hooper, Neb., then in October of 2016, he moved to the veterans home in Norfolk.
Bob was an avid Cornhusker football fan. He enjoyed racecars, hunting and fishing.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Ken (Sandy) Eckhoff of Hooper, Steve (Kandi) Eckhoff of Kearney, Jeff Eckhoff of Garner, N.C., Dan (Vicki) Eckhoff of Papillion and Tim of Fremont; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don and Harold; young son, Robbie Eckhoff; grandson, Matthew Eckhoff; and nephew, Jerry Eckhoff.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. The family encourages everyone to please leave a message of condolence through the funeral home website at www.osrfh.com or send cards/memorials to the family, care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave. N, Kearney, NE 68847.