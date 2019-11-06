ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Robert M. “Bob” Envick, 83, of Ellensburg died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Steward & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. Burial with military honors will be at High Valley Cemetery.
——
Dr. Envick, a longtime Ellensburg resident and professor at Central Washington University, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born on Aug. 1, 1936, in Pilger, Neb., to Maynard and Wilma (Doty) Envick. He grew up in Nebraska, spending most of his younger years in the Kearney area and graduated from high school in 1954. He attended college at Kearney State College before joining the U.S. Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1963.
Bob met his wife Barbara on a blind date in Riverside, Calif., in the spring of 1958 and they married in August that same year. After several moves around the country as Bob was completing his military service and higher education, he and Barbara made Ellensburg their permanent home in 1972.
In addition to teaching industrial technology, Bob was also responsible for founding the flight tech program at Central Washington University. He retired from Central in the late 1990s.
He will be remembered by his family as a loving man who enjoyed spending as much time as he could with his children and, especially, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In recent years, he and Barbara enjoyed the very special time with their daughter, Shelley, who moved in to be their caregiver so they could continue to live at home despite declining health.
Bob is survived by his children, Shelley Envick of Ellensburg, Eric (Krista) Envick of Des Moines, Iowa, and Kari (Richard) Day of Burlington; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren with two more on the way. His brother, Don Envick of Kearney, also survives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 61 years, the true love of his life, Barbara, who passed away just over four months ago to the day.
Memorial contributions in Bob’s honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 E. Second Ave. in Ellensburg. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of KVH Hospice for their care and guidance during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com.