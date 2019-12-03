LOUP CITY — Jerry “Bob” E. Johnson, 82, of Broken Bow died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Ryan Findley officiating. Burial will be at Broken Bow Township Cemetery.
He was born July 5, 1937, near the South Dakota border on his grandparents’ ranch to Henry and Edna (Fike) Johnson.
Bob married Betty Waltman.
Survivors include his wife; son, Keith Viles-Johnson of Booker, Ark.; sister, Jeanie Johnson of Ainsworth; and brother, Herold Johnson of Omaha.