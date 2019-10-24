PASADENA, Calif. — Robert Lynn “Bob” Nielsen, 77, of Pasadena, formerly of Upland, Neb., died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Pasadena from a heart attack.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln, Neb.
——
He was born in 1942 and was raised in Upland, Neb.
Bob was a longtime teacher at Lincoln Southeast High School and a managing partner at Gallup.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol Lee (Koch); his sister, Sue Kelly; sons, Eric and Boyd their wives, Michelle Beamer and Emily Smith; and his six grandchildren, Ella, Kaj, Annika, Henry, August and Oliver.
In lieu of flowers, he asked that contributions be made to the ACLU or Planned Parenthood.