HASTINGS — Robert D. “Bob” Overleese, 86, of Riverton died Monday, March 9, 2020, in Hastings.
Services are 2 p.m. Thursday at United Methodist Church in Franklin. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin.
Family will be present 6-8 p.m. today at the church.
Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin is in charge of arrangements.
He was born March 5, 1934, to Claud and Mae (Kness) Overleese in Red Cloud.
Survivors include his wife, Darleen Overleese of Franklin; daughter, Pat Reyes of Grand Island; and sons, Roger of Axtell, Tom of Franklin and Mike of Riverton.