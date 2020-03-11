HASTINGS — Robert D. “Bob” Overleese, 86, of Riverton died Monday, March 9, 2020, in Hastings.

Services are 2 p.m. Thursday at United Methodist Church in Franklin. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin.

Family will be present 6-8 p.m. today at the church.

Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin is in charge of arrangements.

He was born March 5, 1934, to Claud and Mae (Kness) Overleese in Red Cloud.

Survivors include his wife, Darleen Overleese of Franklin; daughter, Pat Reyes of Grand Island; and sons, Roger of Axtell, Tom of Franklin and Mike of Riverton.

Service information

Mar 11
Family Greeting Friends and Family
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Franklin United Methodist Church
1302 M St.
Franklin, NE 68939
Mar 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
2:00PM
Franklin United Methodist Church
1302 M St.
Franklin, NE 68939
Mar 12
Interment following funeral service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
12:00AM
Greenwood Cemetery
619 15th Ave.
Franklin, NE 68939
