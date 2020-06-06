OMAHA — Robert B. “Bob” Roos, 68, of Lexington died on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha following a brief illness.
Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. The visitation will also be live streamed on the Reynolds Love Facebook page.
A celebration of life will be held during the summer of 2021 due to the COVID epidemic.
Bob was born on Dec. 27, 1951, in Denver to Warren and Ruth (Wirth) Roos.
On Sept. 13, 1975, he married Kathleen Hoover.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen, of Lexington; sons Jon of Redondo Beach, Calif., Josh of San Clemente, Calif., and Joel of Spokane, Wash., daughter Joy of Columbia, Mo.; sister, Linda Roos of Bloomington, Ind.; brother Larry of Lincoln and three grandchildren.