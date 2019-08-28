GRAND ISLAND — Robert P. “Bob” Sorensen, 86, of Shelton died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at Shelton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Carla Gunn officiating. Inurnment will be at Shelton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the church.
Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island is in charge of arrangements.
——
Bob was born Dec. 27, 1932, in McCook to Charles and Irene Sorensen. They moved to a farm south of Shelton in 1933 after he was born. He attended Denman School and graduated from Shelton High School in 1950.
Bob married Geraldine “Gerry” George on July 26, 1953, in Grand Island. They moved to a house near Denman, where they had three children, Kent, Boyd and Maura. In 1968, they moved to the house that Bob and his father built on their farm near Shelton.
After high school, he spent 10 years with the U.S. Postal Service. Bob was engaged in agriculture his entire life on and off the farm. He worked for Federal Crop Insurance for 20 years while farming on his own, and was involved with a trip to Washington, D.C., to help get insurance back into the hands of private agents. After retirement, he also spent 10 years with Great American Crop Insurance.
Bob and Gerry celebrated 66 years of marriage together in July. Over the years they traveled the world and enjoyed seeing many new places with family and friends. They played cards with couples and friends where they enjoyed many games of pitch and pinochle.
He was a leader of the Denman 4-H club Belles and Beaus, he was a Methodist Youth Fellowship leader and had several other leadership roles in the Shelton United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Saddle Club and the Elks.
Bob enjoyed playing cards, fishing and golfing. He appreciated his chance to see his grandchildren grow.
Survivors include his wife, Gerry; oldest son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Colette Sorensen; son and daughter-in-law, Boyd and Kim Sorensen; daughter and son-in-law, Maura and Russ Hendrickson; six grandchildren, Ryan Sorensen, Chuck Sorensen, Nick Sorensen, Gavin Hendrickson, Brayden Sorensen and Luryn Hendrickson; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Charlene; and infant son, Mark.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.