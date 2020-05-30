PLATTSMOUTH — Bobby Dean McAlevy, 73, of Plattsmouth died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence.
A funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Church of the Holy Spirit with the Rev. Michael Houlihan officiating. His final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard, Military Funeral Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. A rosary will be 7 p.m. Sunday at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth,
——
He was born Oct. 14, 1946, to Robert Luther and Ethel Ann (Cherry) McAlevy in Mason City. He was raised in Ansley and the Mason City area, where he attended country grade schools. Bobby graduated from Ansley High School with the class of 1964, but he had attended his junior year at Mason City High School.
He attended and played baseball at Chadron State College in Chadron for a year and then he transferred to J.F.K. College in Wahoo. While attending J.F.K. College, Bobby was drafted into the U.S. Army and he served his country for two years during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, Bobby attended and graduated from Kearney State Teachers College in Kearney with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education.
He met Andrea Rose Jensen in high school and they were later married on Dec. 28, 1968, in Ansley. After graduating from college, he taught math at YRTC in Kearney for two years. Bobby had worked construction while he was in high school and college and in 1976, he started his own construction business.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 52 in Kearney.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Andrea McAlevy of Plattsmouth; daughter, Alissa Jangulo and husband Maxwell of Omaha; six sons, Gregory McAlevy of Kearney, Darin McAlevy of Plattsmouth, Shawn McAlevy of Urbandale, Iowa, Trevor McAlevy and wife Shilo of Plattsmouth, Jarrod McAlevy and wife Amanda of Syracuse, and Andrew McAlevy of Plattsmouth; seven grandchildren, Ciera, Cayden, Dexter, Delaney, Alexis, Caylin and Kelley; and numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and his “cronies.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ethel McAlevy; brother, Duane McAlevy; and his two close friends, Larry Goos and Timmy Simpkins.
The pallbearers will be Greg McAlevy, Darin McAlevy, Shawn McAlevy, Trevor McAlevy, Jarrod McAlevy and Andrew McAlevy.
The family suggests memorials to the American Legion Post 52 Baseball Program in Kearney.
Visit www.robyfuneralhome.com to share memories.
Cleo Driewer
Kearney resident, 86
KEARNEY — Cleo L. Driewer, 86, of Kearney died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Mother Hull Nursing Home.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home with the Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery. We will observe the current directed health mandates in place for funerals.
——
Cleo was born April 17, 1934, in Amherst to John and Florence (Armstrong) Schnacker. She attended school in Miller.
She married Ivan Dewey in 1949 in Cozad. They lived in Miller where Cleo worked at the post office. They had three children, Terry, Sandy and Rick. Cleo and Ivan later divorced. Cleo moved to Kearney in 1966 and began working at West Company.
Cleo married Stuart Driewer on Feb. 2, 1968, in Lexington. She retired from West Company in 1981. Cleo and Stu started C & S Grain Dryer Service in Elm Creek. They retired in 1988, and moved to Rockaway Beach, Miss. Stu passed away in 2013. Cleo returned to Kearney in 2017. Cleo was very social and could meet a new friend anywhere. She enjoyed shopping, fishing, traveling, playing cards, crafts and singing.
Cleo is survived by her sons, Terry and wife Jackie Dewey of Grand Island and Rick Dewey of West Plains, Mo.; daughter, Sandy and husband Kelly Herren of Kearney; stepdaughters, Patty and husband Dave Kreifels of Lincoln, Pam and husband Jim Norquest of McCool Junction and Shelly Hamling of Utica; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Cleo was preceded in death by her husband, Stuart; eight brothers; and two sisters.
Memorials are suggested to Mother Hull Home in Kearney. Cards may be sent to the family, care of Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl, 2421 Ave. A, Kearney, NE 68847.
Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.