LINCOLN — Robert Vaughn Plock, 51, of Lincoln died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Lincoln.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Sheridan Lutheran Church in Lincoln.
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on July 12, 1968, in England to Vaughn and Judy Plock. He was a graduate of Kearney High School in 1986 and received his Bachelor of Science from Kearney State College in 1990.
Bobby was a member of the Pike fraternity, the Knights of Columbus and the Kearney Jaycees.
Bobby was a beloved husband, father and friend to all. His world revolved around his family and he loved his wife and kids very much. If you gave him a chance, he would sit and tell you all about his kids and how very proud of them he was. Before going into surgery the nurses said he couldn’t stop talking about his kids. His last words were, “I never knew being a dad could be so great.”
He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to fish and watch his children in their school activities. He was the go-to-guy to capture photos and videos for all of their activities.
Bobby always had a positive outlook on life, a beautiful smile and a warm hug to share with everyone. He never met a stranger and would go above and beyond to make people feel loved and welcomed. He could talk to someone for five minutes and they would feel an instant connection like he was their longtime friend.
His goal in life was to make people smile and feel good about themselves. No matter what life threw at him, he took it on with a smile and a “go get ’em” attitude. His determination and loyalty drove him to be an amazing salesperson. He took great care of his accounts and they always looked forward to seeing him each time he stopped by.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vaughn Plock; and infant brother, Micheal Plock.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Tammy Plock; daughter, Brittany and husband Josh Linderman of North Platte; daughter, Shelby and husband Mark Gawrick of Lincoln; son, Samuel Plock; mother, Judy Plock of Kearney; sister, Julie and husband Art Bralick of Kearney; and sister, Kelly Plock of Kearney.
If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution to Samuel’s college fund.
Condolences may be sent to the family at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, www.bmlfh.com.