OMAHA — Bonita Victoria (Farias) del Campo, 63, of Omaha, formerly of Gibbon, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Bergan Mercy in Omaha.
Celebration of life services will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at Good News Church in Omaha with the Rev. Chris Ford officiating. A luncheon will follow.
——
Bonita was born on Oct. 2, 1956, in Kearney to Tony and Josephine Farias. It was a mild, sunny Tuesday. Among her siblings, she is survived by her six sisters and younger brother.
Mom, you are loved. You will be missed. We will see each other again. Manny, Mike, Joey, Cyndi and everyone whose life yours has brightened.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to ChildFund International or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences can be posted to www.bramanmortuary.com/obituaries/.