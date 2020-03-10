KEARNEY — Mary Lou “Bonnie” Horsley Burton, 86, of Kearney died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Pleasanton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Seung Park officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney and one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Gideons International.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.