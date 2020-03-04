PLATTE, S.D. — Bonnie Lou Silvernail, 75, of Platte, S.D., died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Platte Health Center Avera.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at the First Reformed Church in Platte. A committal service will follow at Platte City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church.
Bonnie Lou Ekeren was born on March, 2, 1944, to Olaf and Lucille K. (Warden) Ekeren.
Bonnie married Murray Lee Lichliter on Sept. 22, 1962. He died Aug. 31, 1998. She later remarried and divorced.
Survivors include her four children, Randy Lichliter of Norfolk, Wendy Lichliter Vawser of Kearney, Neb., Carrie Lichliter Rise of Fremont, Neb., and Joely Lichliter DeHaan of Platte; five brothers, Maurice Ekeren of Yankton, S.D., Darrell Ekeren of Mission Hill, S.D., Milford Ekeren of Yankton, S.D., Marvin Ekeren of Yankton, S.D. and James Ekeren of Titusville, Fla.; a sister, Judy Ekeren Hackett of Yankton, S.D.; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.