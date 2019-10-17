COZAD — Bradley E. “Brad” Morris, 78, of Cozad died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the American Lutheran Church in Cozad with Vicar Kathy Gundell officiating. Burial will be at Cozad Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Thursday at Berryman Funeral Home in Cozad with family present 6-8 p.m.
He was born Nov. 1, 1940, in Gothenburg to Glen V. and Arlene R. (Hughes) Morris.
On Nov. 13, 1960, he married Mary Koch in Gothenburg.
Survivors include his wife; children, Jeff Morris and Dee Zentner, both of Gothenburg, Juli High of Bertrand and Chris Morris of Cozad; brother, Steve Morris of Metairie, La.; and 12 grandchildren.