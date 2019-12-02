KEARNEY — Brad Schrack, 60, of Kearney died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating. Inurnment will be at Kearney Cemetery.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
The family requests that those attending wear Husker or Chicago Bears attire at the service.
William Bradley Schrack was born Oct. 23, 1959, in Denver to Ward and Norma (Moors) Schrack. He attended Kearney Public Schools and graduated from Kearney High School with the class of 1978.
On June 20, 1981, Brad was united in marriage to Deb Sielaff at the Kearney First United Methodist Church. To this union two children were blessed, Stephanie and Philip.
Brad ran the camera department at Bob’s Superstore for several years. He later worked at Video Kingdom before becoming an electrician for the past 30 years. He was an avid Husker sports and Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed listening to good music, barbecuing and spending time with his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Deb Schrack of Kearney; daughter, Stephanie (Brian) Potter of Kearney; son, Philip (Heather Hughes) Schrack of Rochester, Minn.; grandchildren, Breanna Kallhoff and Parker and Taylor Potter, all of Kearney, and Elora and Lily Hughes of Rochester; mother, Norma Schrack of Kearney; brother, Brian (Leslie) Schrack of Windsor, Colo.; sister, Stacy (Tim) Peterson of Kearney; brothers-in-law, David Sheen of Kearney, Jim Shanahan of Axtell and Dick Kincaid of Kearney; sister-in-law, Wendy Borden of Hastings; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Brad was preceded in death by his father; sister, Sue Kincaid; sisters-in-law, Terri Shanahan and Karin Sheen; brother-in-law, Steve Borden; and his longtime friend, David Butler.
Memorials are suggested to the Boy Scouts of America.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.