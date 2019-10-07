ARCADIA — Brandon Cheek, 16, of Arcadia died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Broken Bow. A reception will follow at the 4-H Building at the Custer County Fairgrounds at Broken Bow. Cremation was chosen. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crete.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Rosary will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
He was born June 24, 2003, in Broken Bow to Luke and Colleen Cheek of Arcadia.
Survivors include his father, Luke; mother, Colleen; brother, Jacob; sister, Megan; and grandparents, Peggy Zaptin, Michelle Towey and Jack Cheek.