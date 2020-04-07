GRAND ISLAND — Virgil L. “Brandy” Branstiter, 83 of Grand Island, formerly of Lexington, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Grand Island.
Family funeral services will be Thursday at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Daniel Sauer officiating. Services will be streamed live on the Reynolds-Love Facebook page.
Interment with military honors will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. CDC guidelines will be recommended with 10 people or fewer allowed in the funeral home at one time.
Virgil was born Jan. 23, 1937, in Georgetown to Claude and Pearl (Casey) Branstiter.
Virgil married Patricia Andrews on July 19, 1977, in Syracuse, N.Y. She preceeded him in death on April 21, 2010.
Survivors include, son, Tim of Grand Island; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.