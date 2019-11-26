CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Brian E. Barthel, 56, of Laramie, formerly of Kearney, Neb., died of a heart attack Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services will be later. He chose cremation.
Brian was born on Aug. 2, 1963, to Stan and Carolyn (Harley) Barthel in Ord, Neb.
Brian attended a rural school in northern Garfield County. He so much enjoyed the livestock, haying and all that goes with ranch work. Brian broke, trained and showed horses.
Brian graduated from Kearney High School in 1981 and was enrolled in college at Wyoming Technical Institute in Laramie that same year.
He was a diesel graduate in December 1981 and received special recognition for perfect attendance being a class leader and one of five graduates from the class of 1970 to be named to the Directors Honor List.
After graduation from the W.T.I. in diesel, he worked at South Central Diesel in Holdrege, Neb.; Diesel Injection Service of Texas, located in Dallas; Kearney Ag and Auto in Kearney; and Teton Motors in Jackson, Wyo.
In 1995, Brian accepted an instructor position at Wyoming Technical Institute in Laramie. He so much enjoyed teaching the students.
In 1996, Brian was promoted to assistant automotive department coordinator and later, assistant director of education and diesel department coordinator.
WTI changed hands and many changes were made. Brian, as well as much of the staff, was released. He was employed at WTI for 19 years. Brian worked at various jobs in Laramie the last few years.
Brian spent many hours working on cars in his garage. Brian was an expert carpenter. He also spent much time gardening in his yard. Brian flew his drone taking pictures for a real estate company.
Brian and Ann traveled many times back to Nebraska for his granddaughters’ birthday parties and for holidays.
Brian and Betty Dickinson were married in 1986. They were blessed with two children, Stephanie and Johnathon. This marriage ended in divorce. In 1999, Brian and Vicki Leonhardt were married and blessed with a daughter, Nicole. Their marriage ended in divorce.
Brian leaves behind his parents, Stan (Carlene) Barthel of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Carolyn (John) Less of St. Libory, Neb.; fiancee, Ann Burnett of Laramie; two daughters, Stephanie Barthel of Hastings, Neb., and significant other Derrick Epley of Wood River, Neb., and Nicole Barthel of Laramie; one son, Johnathon Barthel of Idaho; three granddaughters, Taylor, Makenna and Katherine of Hastings; one brother, Kalin (Tammy) Barthel of Farmers Branch, Texas; half-brother, Tyler (Laura) Barthel of Arizona; stepsister, Kindra Baler of Arizona; nephew, Scott (Brandy) and daughter Belle Barthel of Dallas; and a host of relatives and friends.
Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Iva (Boetcher) Barthel and Paul and Letha (Isaacson) Harley; uncles, Eldon Harley and Eugene Barthel; and aunts, Carolyn Mullins, Phyllis Keller and Virginia Phillips.