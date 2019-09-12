KEARNEY — Brian C. Gurulé, 38, of Kearney died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
——
Brian was born on Nov. 5, 1980, in Denver. He was raised in the Denver area and graduated from Adams City High School.
Following his graduation, Brian received his degree in computer repair from the University of Colorado.
On Aug. 12, 2011, Brian and Ashley Runnells decided to join hands and hearts in marriage in Holdrege. Brian spent the remainder of his life working hard and playing harder to give his family amazing memories to cling to after his passing.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ashley Gurulé of Kearney; children, Isaiah and Kaleb Gurulé, both of Kearney, and Alexandria, Brian Jr. and Desiree Gurulé and Alexavier Vanaller, all of Colorado; brothers, Tommy (Evette) Gurulé of Colorado and Michael (Darcy) Gurulé of Farnam; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.