LOUP CITY — Bridget Ragsdell, 52, of Loup City died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at her home at Sherman Reservoir near Loup City.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the United Methodist Church in Loup City with the Rev. Lori Stevens officiating. Interment of the ashes will be at Forrest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha.
Bridget Ragsdell was born Feb. 17, 1967, at Ipswich, England, to Paul and Sonja (Lummis) Brunning.
She married Gary “Trent” Ragsdell on July 27, 1987, at Abilene, Texas.
Survivors include her husband, Gary “Trent” Ragsdell of Loup City; sons, Craig, U.S. Navy, Hawaii, and Nathan Rand of Gretna; her mother, Sonja Kloster of Loup City; brothers, Floyd Brunning of Omaha and Mark Brunning of Ipswich, England; and sister, Tonya Johnsen of Omaha.