KEARNEY — Brooklynne Cheyanne Gydesen, 25, and her unborn son, Zayden Reign, of Eustis died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Curtis, with the Revs. David Kahle and Justin Hildebrand officiating. Burial will be at Elwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church, with the family present 4-6 p.m.
Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family for a scholarship for a future nursing student.
