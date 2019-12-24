KEARNEY — Brooklynne Cheyanne Gydesen, 25, and her unborn son, Zayden Reign, of Eustis died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Curtis, with the Revs. David Kahle and Justin Hildebrand officiating. Burial will be at Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church, with the family present 4-6 p.m.

Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the family for a scholarship for a future nursing student.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.blasestrauser.com.

To send flowers to the family of Brooklynne Gydesen, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for daily Kearney Hub obituary notices

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 26
Visitation
Thursday, December 26, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
St John's Lutheran Church
504 Wallace
Curtis, NE 69025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Brooklynne's Visitation begins.
Dec 27
Funeral Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
10:00AM
St John's Lutheran Church
504 Wallace
Curtis, NE 69025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Brooklynne's Funeral Service begins.

Tags