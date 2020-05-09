KEARNEY — Bruce K. Beitler, 91, of Kearney died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
A celebration of life will be at a later date due to COVID-19 concerns.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
——
Bruce was born Sept. 5, 1928, to William E. “Mike” and F. Gladys (Keeney) Beitler and grew up on a farm between Blue Hill and Red Cloud.
Bruce married Barbara (Shadle) on Dec. 23, 1950, at the United Methodist Church in Hemingford. They were blessed with three children and made their home in Hastings and Kearney.
Education was an important part of his life. Bruce graduated from Hastings High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Hastings College, a master’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo., and a Specialist in Education from UNK. He was a teacher in the Hastings Public Schools and assistant principal at Kearney Junior High. In his retirement, Bruce worked 13 years as the official greeter at Good Samaritan Hospital.
Bruce was a member of the Kearney Elks Lodge, the First United Methodist Church, and he was a founding member of the Kearney Area 1733 Barbershop Chorus. He was active in the Tehama Temple of Hastings, the Rob Morris Lodge 46 of Kearney and multiple Shrine Club groups.
Bruce is survived by his wife Barb, sons Bob of Hesston, Kan., and Dave (Joanna) of Sandy, Ore., daughter Deb (Jan) Jensen of Kearney, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert H. Beitler.
Since we are unable to gather at this time to celebrate Bruce, we ask that you share a joke, greet a new friend, warble a tune, smile and find joy in each day.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Nebraska Children’s Home.
Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence online.