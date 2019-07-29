RAVENNA — Bruce Harlan Muhlbach, 90, of Ravenna died on July 26, 2019 at Seneca Sunrise in Ravenna.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church North Shelton with the Rev. Micah Gaunt officiating. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna.
He passed away peacefully.
Bruce Muhlbach was born Dec. 22, 1928, at Ravenna to Henry and Laura (Meyer) Muhlbach. As a youngster, he walked from the family farm to Zion Parochial School. He later graduated from Ravenna High School in 1946. Then, just before shipping off to serve in the U.S. Army in Korea, the war ended and he served in Germany from 1953 to 1955.
He married Lois Niemack on June 5, 1955, with whom he recently celebrated 64 years of marriage. The couple made their home on the farm north of Shelton, where they raised their family.
Bruce had a quiet, yet strong spirit. He had a love for his Hereford cattle, farming, the outdoors, fixing and building things, and — pies! He liked to travel and see God’s wonderful creation. He was a lifetime member and served as trustee and an elder at Zion Lutheran Church North Shelton.
Bruce is survived by his wife; three sons, Dan and wife Linda of Kearney, Gary of San Diego and Russ and wife DeeDee of Shelton; and five grandchildren, Jenna (Lance) Friesen of Glenwood Springs, Colo., Brett (Maria) Muhlbach, Nate Muhlbach and Jared Muhlbach, all of Lincoln, and Addison Muhlbach of Shelton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Laura and Henry; and three sisters, Eileen (Marvin) Basnett, Dorothy (Phillip) Curry and Fern (Bernard) Bredthauer.
All memorials will be designated by the family at a later date.