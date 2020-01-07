OMAHA — Bryan Colby Allen, 59, of Kearney died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Friday at the First Presbyterian Church in Kearney.
Bryan was born April 6, 1960, in Ainsworth, the third son to Neal and Barbra (Bryan) Allen.
His father, Neal, and stepmother, Mary Lou (White) Allen, lovingly raised Bryan and his brothers, Michael and Steve, in Valentine.
Bryan attended Valentine Public Schools and graduated in 1978. He went on to get his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Kearney State College.
He married his high school sweetheart, Charlene Billings, on Aug. 7, 1982. From their union they have three boys, Tyler, Joe and Zach.
Bryan had a passion for helping at-risk youths find meaning and purpose in their lives. He started his career at YDC (now YRTC) in Kearney, and later went on to serve as one of nine juvenile parole officers for the Department of Corrections and the Office of Juvenile Services. He worked for the state of Nebraska for 30 years.
He belonged to the First Presbyterian Church in Kearney, serving as an elder.
Bryan was a wonderful husband, dad, brother and friend. He always saw the good in everyone. People who knew him were proud to call him friend, neighbor, mentor, confidant, poker aficionado, coin collector and a resilient fighter throughout his health setbacks.
Survivors include his wife, Charlene; children, Tyler and wife Beth (Roy) Allen, Joe and Abbi Hanson, and Zach Allen: brother, Steve and wife Mary Allen; and stepmother, Mary Lou.
His brother, Michael, and parents, Barbara and Neal, preceded him in death.
Bryan was very thankful for the gift of life via a liver transplant in 2011. The family wishes that those who would like to remember Bryan, consider registering to be an organ donor and making financial contributions to the organization, Donate Life.