RICHFIELD, Minn. — Bryant Keller, 28, of Richfield died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eustis with the Revs. Kathy Gundell and Steve Berke officiating. Burial will follow at East Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, with family present from 6-8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Richfield.
Berryman Funeral Home in Cozad is in charge of arrangements.
——
The world lost a warm light on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, when Bryant Keller passed away from a brain aneurysm in his home in Richfield, Minn., at 28 years old. He was born July 21, 1991, to John and Kathryn (Gronstal) Keller of Eustis, minutes before his twin sister, Leah.
After graduating as valedictorian of Eustis-Farnam High School, class of 2010, he went on to graduate with honors from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry. He continued his education at the University of Minnesota, where he researched childhood nerve-sheath tumors. Bryant was three months shy of earning his Ph.D. in molecular, cellular, developmental biology and genetics.
Although based in Minnesota, he was a loyal Husker, tormenting his University of Minnesota lab partners with Nebraska school spirit. He was an Eagle Scout. He presented research papers in Paris and around the U.S. He enjoyed Winter Carnival, and was a founding member of the Order of the Condor in Lincoln and the Order of the Loon in Minneapolis.
One of the most remarkable things about him was his ability to make you feel like you could be completely yourself, and that you would be loved completely for it. Gentle, kind, incredibly goofy and giving, Bryant ended so many conversations by telling people how glad he was that they were together.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, the Rev. Harold and Edith Gronstal; grandfather, Kenneth Keller; and cousins, Austin Keller and Patrick Blake.
He is survived by his parents, John and Kathryn Keller; twin sister, Leah Keller; grandmother, Mary Keller; many aunts, uncles and cousins; Ellie Carter; and countless friends whom he loved well.
It feels impossible to live in a world without the joy and kindness Bryant brought to each thing he did. So, it’s our job to keep his light going. Pass it around. Spread love in a world that desperately needs more Bryants.
Memorials will be distributed between science education at Eustis-Farnam schools and funding for cancer research. Whether or not you knew him, please do an act of kindness in his name.
