OMAHA — Bryceton Herrera, 3, of Kearney died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Children’s Hospital in Omaha.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Rev. James DeLoach officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and one hour before services Wednesday at the church.
Bryceton Herrera was born June 2, 2016, in Kearney to Adam and Chelsea (Wollberg) Herrera.
Bryceton’s journey was followed by many, from the moment we found out about his heart condition the day after he was born, to his last moments surrounded by family and friends. The amount of love and support was, and still is, quite amazing.
Bryceton had opportunities to teach everyone, including medical staff, that he wanted to fight for his health. The countless number of procedures and operations are proof of this. He leaves behind a story only one of God’s angels could tell here on earth.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Adam and Chelsea Herrera of Kearney; brother, Hendrix Herrera of Kearney; grandparents, Chris Herrera, Andy and Jeanne Wollberg and Shelly Dimmitt of Kearney; aunts and uncles, Alexis Wollberg of Kearney, Matthias Wollberg and wife, Naomi, of Riceville, Iowa, Chrissy Towery and her husband, Shawn, of Kearney and Cassie Ferguson and her husband, Chris, of Superior; and cousins, Ashley Towery, Zoie Schmidt and Henrietta and Mary Wollberg.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bradly Dimmitt.
Memorials are suggested to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center.
