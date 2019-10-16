WOODRUFF, S.C. — Harold Lee “Bud” Sprague, 84, of Woodruff, formerly of Axtell, Neb., died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Woodruff.
A celebration of life gathering will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall in Axtell. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell.
He was born Feb. 12, 1935, to Harry and Marie (Heye) Sprague in Huntley, Neb.
On Aug. 24, 1954, Bud married Kathleen Helmuth. God blessed this union with five children.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents and three sons, Larry, Kevin and Randy.
Bud leaves behind to celebrate his life his wife of 65 years, Kathleen; his children, Terry Sprague of Denver and Mary (Lisa) Sprague of Woodruff; four grandchildren, Eric Sprague (Lesley), Emily Miller (Jake), Jennifer Mullins (Derek), and Jade Van De Bogart (Jeremy); five daughters-in-law, Brenda Solomon, Deb Readshaw, Rose Sprague, Sandy Franzen and Trisha Sprague; stepgrandchildren, Erica Robertson (John), Drew Sawyer (Whitney), and Makayla Tucker; eight great-grandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; three sisters, Jo McCoy, Shirley Smets (Bill), and Janet Larson; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.