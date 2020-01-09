HOLDREGE — Burdella Jane Martin, 92, of Holdrege, formerly of Arapahoe, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in Arapahoe with the Rev. Becky Saddler officiating. Burial will be at Hendley Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe.
She was born Sept. 8, 1927, at Hendley to Theo Clair and Mary Rebecca (Schooler) Batchelor.
In March 1945, she married Robert D. Martin. He died in 2014.
Survivors include her sons, Douglas Martin of Lincoln and Stephen Martin of Beaver City; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.