OMAHA — Loyd George “Buzz” Fader, 91, of Omaha died Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Omaha.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel in Omaha. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Elm Creek Cemetery.
He was born April 5, 1928.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin L. Fader; and wife, Carol J. Fader.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Roewert (Timothy); son, Kyle Fader (Jonie); granddaughters, Amber Fader-Freeman (Justin), Elizabeth Fader, Brandi Fader, Megan McConnell (Chester), Carrie Camenzind (Edward), and Sarah Leary (Reilly); grandsons, Noah Fader and Josiah Fader; daughter-in-law, Deb Fader-Kish; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
