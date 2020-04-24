BLUE HILL — Byron H. Pavelka, 82, of Blue Hill died Monday, April 20, 2020, at home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held Saturday at the Cloverton Cemetery in rural Bladen with the Rev. Dan Albers officiating.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Friday at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill.
Byron was born Dec. 29, 1937, to Hugo J. and Etta J. (Alberts) Pavelka.
He married Janice F. Sidlo on Jan. 15, 1958, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Survivors include his wife, Janice of Blue Hill; sons, Charlie Pavelka of Blue Hill and Kevin Pavelka of Kearney; sister, Lorna Soucek; and two grandsons.