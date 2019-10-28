KEARNEY — Caleb D. Glendenning, 22, of Kearney died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kearney eFree Church with the Rev. Jordan Hinrichsen officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour before services Wednesday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Children’s Home or Kearney eFree Church.
