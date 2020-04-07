Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 060, 061, 062, 072, 073, 074, 075, 082, 083, 084 AND 085... * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 060 DAWSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 061 BUFFALO, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 062 HALL, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 072 GOSPER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 073 PHELPS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 074 KEARNEY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 075 ADAMS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 082 FURNAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 083 HARLAN, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 084 FRANKLIN AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 085 WEBSTER. * WINDS...FROM THE NORTHWEST SUSTAINED AROUND 20 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO AROUND 30 MPH. * TIMING...THROUGH 7 PM CDT. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 13 TO 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL SPREAD QUICKLY...BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL...AND EXHIBIT EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&