BLUFFTON, Ohio — Carl W. Hoagstrom, 79, of Bluffton died Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home in Bluffton.
Private family services will be held with the Rev. John Heyward of Grace Community Church of Lima officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery of Ada.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the current health situation.
Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services in Ada is in charge of arrangements.
He was born in Holdrege, Neb., on Aug. 24, 1940, to Elmer and Leona (Shaffer) Hoagstrom.
On June 5, 1965, he married Maureen (Goertzen) Hoagstrom
Survivors include his wife, Maureen of Bluffton; children, Rebecca Hoagstrom of Bellefontaine, Christopher W. Hoagstrom of Ogden, Utah, and Sherwin Hoagstrom of Albuquerque, N.M.; siblings, George Hoagstrom of Kearney, Caroll Falk of Albion, Robert Hoagstrom of Bennett, Colo., and Roberta Hoagstrom of Columbus; and one granddaughter.