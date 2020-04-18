KEARNEY — Carl Rockefeller, 84, of Kearney died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
A private graveside service will be held at Kearney Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Visit www.osrfh.com to share condolences online or send cards/memorials to the family in care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave. N. Kearney, NE 68847.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney Tackles Cancer and the Kearney First United Methodist Church.