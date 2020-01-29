SUMNER — Carmelita “Lynn” Hatcher, 63, of Sumner died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at her home.
A celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Big E’s in Cozad.
There will be no visitation, the family is honoring Lynn’s wish for cremation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Lynn was born July 30, 1956, at Cozad to Walter and Betty (Maynard) Griffis.
She was united in marriage to Kevin Wheeler in 1975 in Cozad. They divorced and Kevin died in 1999.
She was then united in marriage to Terry White and they resided in Sumner. Terry died in 2014.
Survivors include her daughter, Crystal Wheeler of Sumner; brother, Walter Griffis of Gothenburg; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.