FRANKLIN — Carol Jean Bartels, 88, of Franklin died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Franklin County Memorial Hospital in Franklin.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell with the Rev. Loran Copper officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be until 8 p.m. today and 9 a.m-8 p.m. Tuesday at Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with the family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.
——
Carol was born in Kenesaw on Oct. 9, 1931, the daughter of Helen (Anderson) and Herschel Armstrong.
She attended school in Kenesaw and in 1948, she was honored to be selected as the Kenesaw representative at Cornhusker Girls State. In 1949, Carol was chosen as the Kenesaw High School football queen.
She graduated from high school with the class of 1949 and went on to Hastings College where she belonged to the Kappa Phi Upsilon Society. It was the same society that her mother had belonged to. Later in her life, she attended the University of Nebraska at both Lincoln and Kearney, where she earned her bachelor’s degree.
After graduation she taught school in Campbell for five years. During this time, her mother became seriously ill with cancer. She cared for her at home until her death.
Carol married Gerald Bartels June 18, 1954, in the United Methodist Church at Kenesaw. They lived in Campbell the first five years of their marriage. Gerald’s farming and cattle kept him so busy they decided to move to a farm 9 miles south of Campbell where they lived for 22 years. Gerald became interested in center pivot irrigation during this time and became a pioneer in this form of irrigation.
In 1983, they built a house 6 miles east of Franklin near Highway 136. Carol taught music half-days in the Riverton and Bloomington high schools and also at the Upland schools. She taught music and band K-12 in Campbell for two years. She then taught 22 years of K-12 music in Red Cloud.
Carol felt very blessed to teach such talented students in many musicals and district music contests. They were honored to be asked to sing the songs from “The Phantom of the Opera” before the State Superintendents Association in Kearney.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and a great-grandson, Jacob Bartels.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Gerald Bartels; two sons, Steve and wife Debbie, and David and wife Nancy. She was blessed with five grandchildren: Dan and wife Molly, Scott and wife Heidi, Amber, Michael and wife Jill, and Craig and wife Brenna. She was also blessed to have nine great-grandchildren, Ryan, Logan, Ella, Jacob, Clayton, Jaxton, Kyler, Zoey and Blakely and one on the way. She has one cousin, Janet Hedlund; a sister-in-law, Leona Griem; and a host of friends.
Carol and Gerald retired in 1993, and enjoyed spending their winters in Arizona golfing, swimming and playing cards. She spent the last eight years of her life in assisted living and later the nursing home. She always had a smile on her face and enjoyed playing the piano and singing for the residents. She will be greatly missed by her family.
A memorial fund has been established by the family for later designation.
