COZAD — Carol Cornelius, 83, of Cozad died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Cozad Community Hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Cozad United Methodist Church with the Revs. Roger Daum and Doug Gahn officiating. Burial will follow at Cozad Cemetery.
Visitation will be until 7 p.m. today, with family present from 5-7 p.m., at Berryman Funeral Home in Cozad.
Carol Lea Bennett was born Sept. 29, 1936, at Nebraska City to Robert J. and Alta (Lewis) Bennett.
She married Bob Cornelius in August 1957. He died in 2016.
Survivors include her children, Jeff, Dan and Smokey, all of Cozad, Dave of Lincoln and Lisa Cornelius of Bellingham, Wash.; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.