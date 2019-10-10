FRANKLIN — Carol Stotts, 87, of Minden died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the Franklin Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Columbus Berean Church with the Rev. Justin Bebb officiating. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m.
Carol Anne was born March 2, 1932, in Fort Dodge, Kan., to John B. and Alice F. (Hall) Jones. Carol was the youngest of four daughters. Her family moved to Stafford, Kan., in 1937, then to St. John, Kan., in 1938. Carol attended and graduated from school in St. John.
On Oct. 7, 1951, Carol was united in marriage to John R. Stotts in St. John, at the home of Carol’s parents.
In 1955, they moved to Columbus, where Carol worked various jobs, including Thorpe Chemical Co., Mory’s Haven, Columbus Telegram, Beverly Health Care Nursing Home and White Glove Cleaning Co., which she and her husband owned for 13 years. She later worked at Nieds Meat Market and Spady Auto Center.
Carol was a member of the Columbus Berean Church. Her great joys in life were her husband, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and traveling.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Lynn (Jim) Osborn of Minden, Lana (Rex) Myers of Broken Bow, Rebecca (Mike) Vega of Kearney, Lorri (Joe) Scanlan of Minden and Brenda (Pat) Johnson of Ireton, Iowa; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dr. Jeff Farabaugh of Surprise, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alice Jones; husband, John Stotts; one great-granddaughter; and three sisters, Maxine (Glen) Tierce, Frankie (David) Morgan and Barbara Farabaugh.
