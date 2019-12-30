KEARNEY — Carolyn M. O’Brien, 76, of Kearney died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with the Rev. Paul Colling officiating. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a rosary/prayer service beginning at 7 p.m.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the KCHS Foundation, American Cancer Society or Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
