KEARNEY — Carolyn Jean Ramsdell, 46, of Broken Bow died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
She was born April 4, 1974, in St. Paul to Albert and Ellen (Janssen) Roach.
Survivors include her children, Dusty Neaterous, Nicole Burnett, Ashley McNeff and Nicholas McNeff; brothers, Gary Roach, Jeff Roach and Mike Roach; and two grandchildren.
