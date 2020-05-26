Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... NORTHWESTERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN KEARNEY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHEASTERN BUFFALO COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHWESTERN HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 345 PM CDT WEDNESDAY. * AT 339 PM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED THAT MINOR FLOODING CONTINUED, ESPECIALLY IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS NEAR THE PLATTE RIVER. THIS IS MAINLY A RESULT OF THE EXCESSIVE RAINFALL SUNDAY NIGHT. MANY COUNTY ROADS IN THE AREA ARE CLOSED OR IMPASSIBLE. PLEASE CONTINUE TO HEED ANY ROAD CLOSURES. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... KENESAW AND PROSSER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&