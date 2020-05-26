HOLDREGE — Carolyn Maxine Reddish, 94, of Holdrege, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
Due to current health concerns with COVID-19 a private family graveside service and interment will be held at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege with the Revs. Nora Mendyk and Murray Jones officiating.
A celebration of life service will be at a later date.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege per CDC guidelines to the recommendation of 10 people or less in the facility at one time.
Carolyn was born on July 26, 1925, in Alma the only child to Sam and Emma (Sohus) Garrison. She received her education from the Alma Public Schools, entering first grade at the age of five and graduating from Alma High School with the class of 1942. She then pursued her teaching credentials at Nebraska State Teachers College in Kearney and taught one year in Oxford prior to her marriage.
On Jan. 5, 1945, married Jack Donald Payne and was lovingly accepted by the Payne and Skiles families. To this union two daughters were born, Virginia and Naomi. The family farmed near Huntley. They took their chances cash renting acres near Republican City while the Harlan County Dam was being built in hopes their crops would not be flooded. In 1949, they moved to a farm near Axtell and tried their hand at irrigating. While at Axtell, they joined the Lutheran faith and became members of the Trinity Lutheran Church.
In 1954, they settled on a farm southwest of Holdrege. At this time, Carolyn began to take night classes to renew her teaching certificate. She taught kindergarten, then first grade in Loomis for five years. Due to her husband, Jack’s, diabetes, and difficulty with farming due to his health they moved into Holdrege. Carolyn applied to teach in the Holdrege Public School system. At that time it was a trend in schools to have totally self-contained classrooms. Superintendent Howard Schroeder offered her a position if she would teach all 13 subjects and continue her pursuit of her four-year degree. This meant that Carolyn agreed to teach all subjects, including music, which was not her strong suit! She gritted her teeth, and with a trusty pitch pipe, taught music by note to 35 first graders for her first few years in Holdrege.
In 1965, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack.
In 1967, she married LaWarren W. Nelson, and with this marriage his three children, Janet, 17, Jim, 12, and Joyce, 10, were lovingly accepted. Carolyn also appreciated being warmly welcomed into the large Nelson and Johnson families.
Carolyn continued to teach for 26 years at Franklin Elementary in Holdrege. A highlight for her was always teaching her first graders to read. Carolyn also was blessed by the learning experience and challenge of teaching English to a brand new student, Euna Kay Nolte, who came to Holdrege straight from Korea. Throughout her years of teaching, Carolyn also enjoyed conducting a Mother’s Day program with her students each year. She lovingly created a silhouette of each child as a gift to their parents.
In 1974, Carolyn took night classes on antiques taught by Mrs. Hazel Loar. Carolyn fell in love with the hobby and she and her husband, LaWarren, soon had so many antiques that they started a small shop in their basement on Water Avenue. This turned into a lifelong business and hobby. In 1995, LaWarren became ill with brain cancer and passed away in 1997.
In 1998, she was blessed with her third marriage to Arthur O. Reddish Jr. He became the love of her life. They shared 18 years together, growing their collection of cars, antiques and good friends. They participated in car shows and rallies, garage sales and auctions, family events and community service projects. Carolyn supported art as a Korean veteran and helped plan an annual reunion for veterans and support of patriotism.
Survivors include her two daughters, Virginia (Payne) Moon and her friend, Gregory A. Johnson and Naomi (Payne) Warner and her husband, Jerry all of Omaha; five grandchildren, Scott Moon and his wife, Jennifer; Jeremy Warner and his wife, Karlin; Stacy Morse and her husband, Reece; Jennifer Renken and her husband, Trent; and Tony Blauvelt and his friend, Jill Wilson; eight great-grandchildren, Richard, Eleanor, Viviane and Garrett Moon; Henley and Harper Morse, and Grant and Gunner Renken. In addition, she is survived by LaWarren’s children, Janet Blauvelt and her special friend, Duane Devitt of Hastings and Joyce Nelson of Lincoln; Art’s son, Arthur Reddish III of Lincoln; and a host of other relatives, and many friends.
Besides her parents, and husbands Carolyn was preceded in death by her grandson, Justin Warner in infancy; and stepson, Jim Nelson.
A memorial has been established in Carolyn’s honor, and kindly suggested to the First United Methodist Church, the Nebraska Prairie Museum or the Prairie Home Cemetery.
Carolyn loved to share stories. In her honor, if friends and family would like to share a brief reflection please email the family at njwarner@cox.net.
