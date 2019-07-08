KEARNEY — Carolyn K. Ryckman, 71, of Axtell died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Celebration of life services will be at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Zion Chapel at Mosaic in Axtell with the Rev. John Gosswein officiating. Inurnment will be at the Mosaic Cemetery.
There will be no visitation. She chose cremation.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
——
Carolyn was born on Sept. 15, 1947, in Mulhall, Okla., to Leo Joe and Elnora Jane (Brown) Ryckman.
She was admitted to Beatrice State Development Center at an early age. She continued to reside there until she was placed at Mosaic at Bethphage Village where she lived at a group home in Minden and finally moved to Home Capernaum in Axtell.
Carolyn was confined to a wheelchair but still enjoyed outings to local events, golf cart rides, walks around campus and attending church with all the joyful music. She would spend her days at the retirement site on campus in Axtell.
She was totally dependent on others for her care. However, she continued to warm hearts with her smile and twinkle in her eyes. When Agnes Fruhling could no longer care for Carolyn as her legal guardian, Pat Nelson succeeded her in May 2003, and continued until her passing.
Those left to celebrate her life include her guardian, Pat Nelson; and many close friends at Mosaic.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Memorials are suggested to Mosaic at Bethphage in Axtell.
Tributes of memory can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.