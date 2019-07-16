KEARNEY — Carrol Sue Clapp, 65, of Kearney, formerly of Culbertson, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
A celebration of life and dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the McCook Christian Church. Private family inurnment will be later.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
She was born June 30, 1954, in Cambridge to Joe and Iona (Schaffert) Goddard.
On Oct. 8, 1971, she married Terry D. Clapp in Arapahoe. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Becky Ebert of Culbertson, Charity Carfield of McCook and Jessie Johnson of Upland; son, Josh Clapp of Hildreth; brothers, Roy Goddard of Salida, Colo., and Hank Goddard of Wilcox; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.