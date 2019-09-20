LEXINGTON — Catherine M. Adams, 89, of Lexington died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Lexington.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Daniel Sauer officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery near Lexington.
Visitation will be one hour before services at the funeral home.
She was born Sept. 7, 1930, in Overton to Hugh L. and Emma V. (Anderson) Purintun.
On April 24, 1949, she married Robert H. “Bob” Adams. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Ann Verzani of South Sioux City; and four grandchildren.